Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 524,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

