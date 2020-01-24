Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.6% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,394,000 after acquiring an additional 301,680 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,667,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 631,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,340. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.