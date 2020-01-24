Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up 1.4% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 3,011,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,137. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

