Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 645.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,814,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,556. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

