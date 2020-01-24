Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

PSN stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,049 ($40.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,707.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

