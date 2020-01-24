PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

