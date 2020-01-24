Perennial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.02. 1,662,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

