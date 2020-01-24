Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $6.21. Perceptron shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Perceptron in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perceptron during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perceptron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Perceptron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

