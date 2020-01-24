PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $143.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

