Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $12.60. Pendragon shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 763,691 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

Pendragon Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

