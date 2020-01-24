Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Pembridge Resources PLC (LON:PERE) was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), approximately 42,214 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 216,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and PGMs. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

