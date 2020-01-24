Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. 5,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,377. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,430,000 after purchasing an additional 640,640 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,867,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

