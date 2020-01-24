Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDI. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 144 ($1.89).

RDI stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133.40 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 150,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.62. The stock has a market cap of $507.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

