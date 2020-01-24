Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON SQZ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.62). 120,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market cap of $328.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.50.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

