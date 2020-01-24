Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Huntsworth (LON:HNT)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

HNT opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Monday. Huntsworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $259.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.88.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

