Peel Hunt Downgrades YouGov (LON:YOU) to Add

Peel Hunt cut shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) to an add rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 637 ($8.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 633.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.10. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $667.14 million and a PE ratio of 48.26.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

