Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,330,000 after buying an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

