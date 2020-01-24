Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

