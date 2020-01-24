Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,856,000.

VB traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

