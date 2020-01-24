Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 161,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 401,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 46,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRC traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $113.82. 36,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

