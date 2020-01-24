Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 25,404.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 801,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 469,244 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

UNM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 35,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.