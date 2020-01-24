Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in UGI by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $43.52. 52,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,725. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

