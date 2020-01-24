PDC Energy Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

