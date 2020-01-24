PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,714. The stock has a market cap of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PCSB. TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

