PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.34. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PCSB Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

