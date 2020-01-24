PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,058,181 shares of company stock valued at $94,124,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

