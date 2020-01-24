Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $138.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $117.89 on Monday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Paypal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,015,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Paypal by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

