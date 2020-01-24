Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

PYPL traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.