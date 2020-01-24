Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Nike accounts for 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. 417,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,038. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

