Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

