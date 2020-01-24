Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,091 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Prologis by 22.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 96.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 256,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $96.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

