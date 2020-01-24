Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McKesson by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 547,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.56. 76,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,424. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

