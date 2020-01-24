Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $55,047,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,119. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $287.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

