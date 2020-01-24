Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.96. The stock had a trading volume of 326,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,566. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $357.35 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $577.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

