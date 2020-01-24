Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $219.33. 34,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

