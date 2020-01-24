Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $231.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

