Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,507,000 after purchasing an additional 787,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 401,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

