Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $481.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

