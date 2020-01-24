Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after purchasing an additional 373,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 149,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 742,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,685,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.