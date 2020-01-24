Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.