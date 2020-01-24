Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.