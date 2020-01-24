Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $30.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

