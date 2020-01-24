Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 196.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39,591.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 86,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLV opened at $100.65 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

