Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

