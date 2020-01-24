Patrick Taylor Horn Sells 443 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Patrick Taylor Horn sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $10,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $296.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

