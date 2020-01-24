Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PTQ stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 172,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32. Patient Home Monitoring has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$1.19.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

