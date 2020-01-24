Particl Market Capitalization Tops $6.11 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $10,493.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007394 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

