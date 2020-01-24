Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after buying an additional 705,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,921,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 736,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The firm has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

