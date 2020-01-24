Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.30. 485,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

