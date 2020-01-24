Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,289,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.